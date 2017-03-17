Council offices in Rhyl to close today

DENBIGHSHIRE County Council is closing one its offices in Rhyl.



The authority will shut the door for the last time at its base at 64 Brighton Road. The decision to close the building comes as part of the council's drive to "maximise the use" of its current buildings.

The close will save about £250,000 a year.

All services currently provided at the Brighton Road offices will be transferred to the council's other base - Russell House on Churton Road - as of Monday, March 20. The car park adjacent to the Brighton Road offices will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Jamie Groves, Denbighshire’s Head of Facilities, Assets and Housing, said: “The Council made a conscious decision to review is assets as a way of saving money in the current economic climate.



“By working more efficiently and making better use of space, we have been able to reduce the number of Council –owned buildings from 11 to three, resulting in significant savings and an additional £1 million through the sale of surplus buildings. Finding savings in these areas means that we have been able to protect essential frontline services that the public want and expect from the Council.



“We have encouraged staff to use less space, developed open plan office environments and introduced work practices that allow staff to work from a variety of locations, rather than being fixed to their desks. This has proved to be a successful way of working with no adverse impact on services offered to the public”.



In the last five years the Middle Lane site in Denbigh, Fronfraith in Rhyl, Ty-Nant in Prestatyn, Clwyd Street and Trem Clwyd, as well as industrial units in Ruthin and two units in Denbigh have been removed from the "corporate office accommodation portfolio".