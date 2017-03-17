Beauty and the Beast comes to life with the help of former Holyhead seaman

A remake of one Disney’s most well known films has come to life with the help of a former Holyhead merchant seaman.



Graham Wyn Jones, 57 was hand selected to be part of a team of storyboard artists for Beauty and the Beast, which was released on Friday.



Mr Jones said: “It’s my job to bring the script to life. I helped give the director an idea of how the film will pan out so they can plan the sequence of their shots and gave the producer an idea of how much the film cost.”



The four month job, is one of Mr Jones long list of credits which includes Dad’s Army, tv series Da Vinci’s Demons and the forthcoming remake of The Mummy where he worked closely with actor Tom Cruise.



”Tom was fantastic, he was very dedicated and very open. He encourages you to develop your ideas and has a very warm and welcoming character.” Mr Jones added.



After working as a merchant seaman from 1976 on the Holyhead ships Cambria and Hibernia as a catering boy, a redundancy lead to an opportunity to go back to school in 1993 to study a foundation course in art and design at Coleg Menai.



Mr Jones said: “I was always interested in drawing and after my first few lessons my teachers told me my destiny was in the film industry.”



The artist, who now lives in Bracknell, does return home when he can to visit mum Margaret, 87 and siblings Brian, 48, Carol, 50 and Gaynor, 53.



When speaking to friends they often ask which A list star he’s been rubbing shoulders with or which Hollywood project is next.



”The first reaction when I tell people what I’m doing is normally disbelief and then they ask about meeting all the stars, which is exciting, breath-taking and sometimes I have to pinch myself to realise that it’s all real.



“The industry is hard work but I love my job and no day is the same for me.”



The artist now teaches art in colleges all over Britain and tells them the same messages that his tutor at Coleg Menai, Ed Davies, told him.



”I tell my students hard work will pay off if you dedicate yourself.



”My tutor told me to ‘believe in myself` and ‘go for it`. Hard times did follow, but I look back with no regrets. I am living my dream.”

