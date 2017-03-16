INTERVIEW: Full Monty's Kai Owen reveals all ahead of Llandudno performance

THE Full Monty will return to Llandudno later this month to bring the hit comedy drama film to life on stage.



The show, which was last in Venue Cymru in 2015, follows the 1997 British film storyline of six out-of-work Sheffield steelworkers with nothing to lose who took the world by storm and features hit songs from Tom Jones, Donnor Summer and Hot Chocolate.



Ahead of the tour taking to the town’s stage the Pioneer spoke to Kai Owen from Llanrwst – playing Dave in the theatre show currently touring the UK - about life on tour and how he feels about getting his kit off in front of an audience of strangers every night.



”I’ve just arrived in Bradford and it’s going great it’s sold out everywhere so far” Kai said: “but Llandudno will be the highlight of the tour for me. I can’t wait. I’m coming home and I’m going to see my Mum and Dad.”



The 41-year-old went to Ysgol Dyffryn Conwy before leaving to join Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts in London. He's since stared in numerous theatre and TV shows including BBC’s The Syndicate and Waterloo Road.



He will now be starring alongside Gary Lucy (Gaz) Chris Fountain (Guy), Joe Absolom (Lomper), Andrew Dunn (Gerald), Louis Emerick (Horse) in what is promised to be fun-filled theatre performance.

Asking what made him take on the role, Kai admitted he’d always been a fan of the original film and having to bare all to an audience doesn’t really bother him.

"Luckily I had to put a bit of weight on for the role so over the past 10 months I’ve been able to eat as much as I want because it's a good workout for two hours on stage 8 times a week.

"Some of the lads have had to keep at the gym but the film is about normal lads and I think that's what makes it appealing.

”Eight shows a week can be a bit of a hard slog. The hardest bit about being on stage is being away from family and home but we’re all in the same boat and it’s the reaction of the audience at the end – the noise of the audience is amazing.”



The cast have a lot planned for the trip and as a local lad Kai said he'd given them all tips on the best places to go.



”The comradery between us is great and we all get on. A few of the lads said they want to go to Zip World and I’ve told them to go on the Orme too.” Kai said: “I’m looking forward to performing in Venue Cymru again – I was last there in a panto – so I can’t wait.”

Simon Beaufoy, the Oscar- and BAFTA-winning writer of the film, has adapted his own screenplay for this hilarious and heartfelt stage production which will be in Llandudno from March 27 to April 1.

