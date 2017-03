A 36-YEAR-old man whose drug habit was described as “out of control” had a 24 -week suspended jail term activated by a court.



Lee Roberts, of no fixed address, admitted twice in 24 hours stealing meat, worth £175 in all, from the Co-op at Bodelwyddan.



Defence solicitor Nia Dawson told magistrates at Llandudno that Roberts surrendered himself to police.



“Things are dire in his life at the moment,” she said.