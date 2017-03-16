Rhyl couple reunited with friends as lost wedding video is returned

A COUPLE who had not seen their wedding video in 20 years were “over the moon” to have the only copy returned to them and to be reunited with friends made on the holiday where they tied the knot.



Sharon and Steve Colclough, of Rhyl, were married in the Dominican Republic in September 1997.



They made friends with Tim King and his partner, Diane Broadbent, both of Manchester, whilst out in the Caribbean and the pair ended up being witnesses at their wedding.



Tim, Diane, Sharon and Steve on holiday 20 years ago

On their return, the four friends met up and Tim and Diane borrowed the wedding tape so they could make a copy – but the foursome lost touch and Tim and Diane never had the chance to return the footage after Sharon and Steve moved house.



Tim approached the Journal, asking for help in tracing the couple and fortunately, Sharon spied the article online.



2017 - Sharon and Steve and Tim and Diane



The couples have now met up again and Tim managed to locate an old VHS player to watch the footage of their happy day.



Sharon said: “We met up with Tim and Diane when we went to Manchester for the weekend.



“We had such a fantastic time with them both and watched our wedding video – I didn’t remember much about it.



“They handed over the precious video and I’m now waiting for it to be converted into a DVD.



“I can’t wait to watch it again. I’m going to have a party at mine with my family as no one ever got to see it. Thank you to everyone at the Journal for getting us reunited.”



Tim added: “We met Sharon and Steve and it was great night – so joyful and unbelievable after 20 years. There were tears.



“The weekend was so emotional. I lent my mother-in-laws the old VHS player to watch the wedding video. Twenty years had gone by just like that. We have great memories.



“We went out for a drink and remembered all the great times we had on holiday. Words can’t explain. It was amazing.”