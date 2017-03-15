Rhyl hotel owner slams bollards move

A HOTEL owner has hit out at a council after a decision to install bollards down a street.



Anthony Whitear, of the Marlborough Hotel in East Parade, Rhyl, says that vehicles – such as the waste service company he uses – now struggle to travel down Bath Street.



He said: “The council have made the road so narrow, vehicles – such as Ash Waste – can no longer get through.



“What I am suppose to do? It seems the council are against businesses.



“God help you if you need an ambulance or if there was a fire. I don’t know what we would do.”



A Denbighshire County Council spokesman said: “Following complaints from local residents that large vehicles were mounting the pavement to drive down Bath Street and causing a danger to residents and particularly children, the decision was taken to install bollards.



“This is the first issue that has been brought to our attention since the bollards were installed two months ago.



“We will investigate the matter and consider the implementation of any mitigation measures which may be appropriate.”