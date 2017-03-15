Rhuddlan library reopens after major refurbishment

A LIBRARY has had an an official reopening after undergoing a major refurbishment.

The brand new facilities at the library in Rhuddlan provide a community hub, offering a single point of access for a number of council services and a location for the community to use for events and activities.

The refurbished building includes a new computer suite for people to request or report council services online, a cash payment kiosk, a facility for people to return books, new meeting rooms with modern IT facilities and a private consultation room for one-to-one discussions.

Denbighshire Council chair Cllr Ann Davies, who officiated at the reopening, said: “I have been involved with the library since it was opened as a branch library in 1968.

”Since then I have visited the library regularly with my children and grandchildren.

”Since becoming at town and county councillor in 2008, this library has been one of my top priorities in Rhuddlan.

“In 2008 the library was under threat of closure and with others I fought to keep it open.

“Over the years I have encouraged children to take part in the Reading Challenge, where two years ago 200 children took part.

”More recently, as one of the two county councillors for Rhuddlan, I have been involved in the town plan to secure funding for this refurbishment.”

The children’s area has been completely modernised and this will be supplemented by a new youth teens area.

The building will also provide a dedicated community area for exhibitions, new customer toilets and Wi-Fi.

Partner projects and organisations such as the Citizens Advice Bureau and North Wales Police can also host surgeries there.