Twelfth Night staring Tamsin Greig set to be screened in Colwyn Bay

Black Books, Green Wing and Episodes star Tamsin Greig will take on the role of Malvolia in Twelfth Night when it is screened live at Theatr Colwyn next month.

The live broadcast of one of William Shakespeare's most loved comedy plays will hit the big screen in Colwyn Bay on April 6.

The story follows a ship which is wrecked on the rocks. Viola is washed ashore but her twin brother Sebastian is lost. Determined to survive on her own, she steps out to explore a new land.

After disguising herself as a man, and taking the name of Cesario, Viola enters into the service of Duke Orsino. Orsino is smitten with the countess Olivia, who happens to have fallen for the fabricated Cesario!

Twelfth Night is one of Shakespeare’s most popular comedies – having been given the Hollywood treatment in 1996, in a film starring Helena Bonham Carter.

Greig’s gender-bending take on Malvolio has been called one of the performances of the year and promises to be worth the wait.

Simon Godwin - who directs this production – is not unfamiliar to the NT Live screenings, having directed Man and Superman and The Beaux’ Stratagem. The ensemble cast includes Daniel Rigby (Flowers, Jericho), Tamara Lawrence (Undercover), Doon Mackichan (Smack the Pony) and Daniel Ezra (The Missing, Undercover)

This is production promises to please Shakespearian scholars and newcomers alike, as a star-studded cast leads a critically acclaimed production of one of the Bard’s most loved plays.

Tickets for Twelfth Night are £12 and £11 for concessions. To book www.theatrcolwyn.co.uk or phone the box office on 01492 5777888.

