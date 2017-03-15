IMAGE OF THE WEEK: Coming into focus - the new Gerddi Heulwen housing development in Rhyl

COMING into focus is the new Gerddi Heulwen housing development in Rhyl.



Photographer Yveline Le Gars Hands snapped this photo of the development and of the green space as part of a #LoveRhyl tourism project.



Gerddi Heulwen is in the “heart” of West Rhyl.



Yveline, who is originally from the Brittany region of France, showcased the development as part of her role as Instagram champion; Yveline has been selected alongside nine other amateur photographers.



Each week, the Journal is featuring the work of one of the Instagram champions.



Yveline said: “I have lived in Rhyl since 1976. I married my husband, Terry, in 1978 and we share a love of photography, the fresh air and the outdoors.



“I see photography as an art form and use it to evoke an emotional response.



“I am already a champion for Rhyl and regularly post my photographs of Rhyl on Facebook.



“I want my photos to say ‘stop, open your eyes, look and look again’ and for people’s outlook and view of Rhyl to change with each picture.



“If and when people respond by saying ‘wow!’ or ‘is this really Rhyl?’, I consider it mission accomplished.”



Follow the Rhyl Instagram champions as they capture Rhyl and its progress by searching #loverhyl. Follow @loverhyl on Instagram.