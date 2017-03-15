UPDATED: Homes evacuated after reports of "potential gas leak" in Prestatyn

HOMES were evacuated last night following an incident in which a man “threatened to blow himself up”.



North Wales Police sealed off Ash Grove in Prestatyn and reported that the road had to be closed off due to a “potential gas leak”. Ambulance and North Wales Fire and Rescue were also spotted at the scene.



Shortly after 10pm, the force tweeted that residents were now safe to return to their homes, but a few minutes later Cheshire and North Wales Alliance Armed Policing unit tweeted: “Team effort with Welsh Ambulance North Wales Fire negotiating male out of address. He'd threatened to blow house up and had cut himself.”

team effort with @WelshAmbulance @NorthWalesFire negotiating male out of address. He'd threatened to blow house up and had cut himself #AAP pic.twitter.com/JXCTpjdGGJ — Cheshire&NWales AAP (@CheshNWalesAAP) March 14, 2017

A witness said: “It wasn't a gas leak by all accounts. The police tweeted it was due to a stand off with a man threatening to blow himself up. Armed police were at the scene.”



A spokesperson from North Wales Police confirmed that officers had attented the scene but said they were unable to comment further.



A spokesperson from the Welsh Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 8.40pm to reports of an incident at an address on Ash Grove in Prestatyn.



"We sent two paramedics in rapid response vehicles and a crew in an emergency ambulance, but were not required to provide treatment."