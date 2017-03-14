LOOK: New images of what Rhyl's new waterpark will look like

NEW images of how Rhyl's new Waterpark and leisure attraction will look have been released.

Members of Denbighshire County Council lent their support to the Waterpark proposal earlier this year. Detailed plans are now being prepared before being submitted to the council’s planning department in April.



How the new attraction will look

Proposals include a 1200 metre square water space, with indoor and outdoor flume rides, children’s water play frame and slides, double height children’s play activity zone, climbing facilities, party rooms, reception, sales areas, outside Splash Pool – two wet splash pads, sun lounger areas and café terraces to provide wet play entertainment. There will also be beach changing huts and WC facilities, as well as a bar and terrace to cater for evening trade.



The development will create 60 new jobs and is expected to attract 350,000 additional visitors to the town every year. Subject to planning permission, work will begin in September 2017 with the new facilities open in early 2019.

Rhyl Town Council is providing financial support for the development.



Proposals, drawn up in partnership with Alliance Leisure, will also mean that the town’s skatepark will be relocated.

The council have confirmed that the attraction - which was initially branded as a Aquatic Centre - is not being refered to as a 'waterpark'.

A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: "The County Council will consult with young people to co-design the skatepark, with the new facility offering new, more attractive design features. The paddling pool will be replaced by a significantly enhanced outdoor splash pad and sun terrace, as part of the redevelopment."



Leader of Denbighshire, councillor Hugh Evans who is also the Cabinet Lead Member for the Economy, added: “We are delighted to offer the public a glimpse of how the proposed new waterpark will look.



“The waterpark is a flagship project for the Councils and the development is an essential element of efforts to increase footfall in the town, create jobs and increase spend in the local economy. This has also been at the forefront of our proposals to redevelop the waterfront and is a major part of our regeneration plans for Rhyl.



“There is a lot of anticipation into how the new waterpark will look and we hope this really gives people a flavour of the ambitious and exciting development that is being proposed.”



Councillor Sarah Roberts, mayor of Rhyl, said: “The waterpark is another step along the road in the generation of Rhyl. This represents a turning point for the town, with the promise of a must-visit tourist attraction, the only one of its kind along the North Wales coast.

"Offering something new and exciting for the people of Rhyl, the waterpark will provide employment opportunities and increased town centre footfall together with a much-needed vibrant local facility for use by local people. We'd encourage people to come along, see the plans and discover what the future holds.”

A drop in session - allowing the public to learn more about proposals - is being held by Alliance Leisure at Vue Cinema in Rhyl on Wednesday, March 22 between 11am and 7pm.