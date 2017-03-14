Rhyl attraction to run Seal Awareness Week

STAFF at SeaQuarium Rhyl will spend a week raising the profile of seals.



The attraction is run a Seals Awareness Week, which runs from Saturday until Sunday, March 26. Money will be raised for a seal charity.



The SeaQuarium will host talks, craft sessions and feeding demonstrations to highlight the seal population and threats faced.



Marine Mammal Keeper Katie Todd said: “Some species of seal are among the most endangered animals in the world, with species such as the Saimaa ringed seals having only around 300 individuals left in the wild.



“There are a large number of threats to seals such as litter, poaching and even being killed for their fur”.



Talks will be held in Dr Cod’s learning zone to highlight problems faced by Seals worldwide. Guests will be able to watch the animals being fed and take part themselves for a small donation.



Visit www.seaquarium.co.uk to book or telephone 01745 344660.