Former police officer killed in Abergele crash was trapped under vehicle, inquest hears

A FORMER police officer involved in a horrific collision in the centre of Abergele died of multiple crush injuries, it was revealed at the opening of an inquest.



Hilda Ann Blythin, 69, was certified dead at the scene at the junction of Water Street and Bridge Street on the afternoon of March 2. A low-loader wagon and two cars were involved.



Mrs Blythin, who lived nearby in Tannery Court, was trapped under one of the vehicles.



At the inquest opening in Ruthin John Gittins, the coroner for North Wales East and Central, said a date for the full hearing would be fixed as soon as the police had completed their investigation into the incident.