Rhuddlan's Lord Langford celebrates 105th birthday

ONE of the county’s most colourful characters has celebrated his 105th birthday.



Colonel Geoffrey Alexander Rowley-Conwy – the 9th Baron Langford – lives at Bodrhyddan estate in Rhuddlan, a stately home set within a 1000-acres which he inherited on the death of his bachelor uncle Captain Rafe Rowley-Conwy in 1951. Lord Langford, who is married to Lady Susan Langford, celebrated the incredible milestone last Wednesday.



Lord Langford, who has nine grandchildren, has been married three times. He married his current wife Susan in 1975. ​​​​​​His heir is Owain, his third son from his second marriage.



Lord Langford on his 100th birthday in 2012

Councillor Ann Davies, chair of Denbighshire County Council, delivered a card on behalf of the authority.



Cllr Davies said: “It was a privilege visiting Bodrhyddan Hall for Lord Langford. He is a remarkable man with lots of interesting stories to tell. He has done much for the community of Rhuddlan. I remember in the 1970s he used to attend the Odyn to join in with the Whist Drive players in the community. I remember my mother saying how proud they felt to have a Lord join them.”



During the war, Lord Langford was involved in an “amazing” episode in which he, then a major, fled from Singapore when the Japanese took control of the island. He and 18 others refused to surrender and sailed 1,500 miles across the Bay of Bengal with few supplies in a frail sailing boat before reaching safety in Ceylon. He left the Army in 1951 when he was about to be posted to Berlin.



Speaking about that time, back in 2012 on his 100th birthday, Lord Langford said: “I have had an interesting life but now I live in complete tranquility, which I enjoy.”



Lord Langford’s mother was 104 when she died in 1984. His father was killed in Gallipoli in 1915. Lord Langford holds the title of Constable of Rhuddlan Castle.



Cllr Davies added: “I would like to congratulate Lord Langford on this milestone birthday."