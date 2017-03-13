Prestatyn teenager and dog Biscuit win Crufts Crossbreed Competition

A PRESTATYN teenager has become one of the youngest ever winners at a prestigious dog show.



Joshua King, 14, won the Scruffts Family Crossbreed of the Year title at Crufts on Saturday with his dog Biscuit, a two-year-old German Shepherd Dog/Border Collie cross.



Biscuit was one of six crossbreed finalists in the national Scruffts competition, which saw hundreds of dogs compete in qualifying heats around the country.



The finalists had each won their class at the semi-finals at Eukanuba Discover Dogs in London last October, with Biscuit winning the Good Citizen Dog Scheme category in order to progress to the final.



Joshua, a Young Kennel Club (YKC) member, wanted a dog from a young age and campaigned to his mum for the family to get one. In 2014 she gave in and the family went to go see a litter near to their home which had one crossbreed puppy left. Since taking Biscuit home – who was the runt of the litter – the young crossbreed has achieved bronze, silver and gold Kennel Club Good Citizen Dog Scheme awards and regularly competes in YKC competitions.



Joshua said: “I was not expecting to win and I’m extremely delighted about it. I think Biscuit’s potential sets him out from other dogs. He is brilliant with people and loves other dogs as well. He wants everybody to be his best mate.



“The atmosphere in the arena was busy and quite nerve-wracking for me, but it was brilliant and Biscuit seemed to take it all in his stride.”



Alex Gregory, two-time Olympic gold medallist rower, and championship Best in Show dog judge David Guy judged the finalists on qualities such as good character, health and temperament with people and other dogs.



Alex said: “When it came down to it, Joshua and Biscuit’s story inspired both of us. He was the whole package.”



David added: “The winner is inspirational. He’s young, committed and an example dog owner who, at such a young age, has already given so much back to the canine world.”



The Scruffs Family Crossbreed of the Year competition is run by the Kennel Club, which organises Crufts, and caters exclusively for crossbreed dogs: dogs whose parents are of two different breeds, or a mixture of several breeds.



Biscuit and Joshua will feature in Scruffts: Britain’s Favourite Dog, to be shown on Channel 4 on Friday at 8pm.