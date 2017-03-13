Work to transform Rhyl's sky tower into static light beacon starts

PREPARATION works have started on Rhyl's Sky Tower.



The landmark has had its gondola removed ahead of refurbishment works to transform the structure into a static light beacon. The tower will also be painted.



Proposals were drawn up by Ion (formerly Neptune) as part of the Rhyl waterfront development proposals. Works will be carried out by firm Wynne Construction.



The Pavilion Theatre is undergoing a makeover. Works include a new façade on the side of the building that used to join up to the Sun Centre, repainting and recladding of the main theatre building and a new entrance foyer. Inside the building, bar areas are being refurbished and a new restaurant is being created aswell as a brand new car park.



Photo: Ian Fairbrother

Planning permission has already been granted for a hotel – Travelodge, family pub/restaurant – Marstons, a third commercial unit and for works to the Children’s Village car park.



Councillor Hugh Evans, Cabinet Lead Member for the Economy, said: “This is an exciting time for Rhyl, with several projects underway and these developments come hot on the heels of the Rhyl Waterpark proposal being approved by full council.



“The Sky Tower is such a unique structure and can be seen for miles along the North Wales Coast. We want to transform it into a unique landmark that will light up the area and form an important feature of the hospitality zone along the waterfront.



“Developments and improvements to the promenade will not only benefit Rhyl’s economy through increased footfall from visitors but also let the communities of Denbighshire and wider North Wales region know exactly what the town has to offer”.