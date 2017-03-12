RGC draw Merthyr in WRU National Cup semis

RGC and Merthyr will be bidding to become only the 15th club to reach the WRU National Cup final when they go head-to-head in the semi-finals.

The two Principality Premiership Tier 1 clubs were drawn together to ensure there will be a new club in the final, and the contest will take place on Saturday, March 25.

Pontypridd will meet Cross Keys in a repeat of the 2012 and 2014 finals, with the venues for both fixtures still to be determined.

RGC have already beaten the Ironmen twice in the Premiership this season - 23-19 at The Wern and 25-24 at Parc Eirias - and if Mark Jones' side can complete a hat-trick of wins it would carry them to the Principality Stadium five years after they entered Division 1 East.

A last minute try from Huw Worthington enabled them to knock-out the cup holders, Llandovery, 45-36 in an epic quarter-final in Colwyn Bay and they are still on course for a league and cup double.

Mark Jones’ side will be looking for revenge this weekend when they host second placed Bedwas at Parc Eirias, who they lost 27-17 to earlier this season on their travels.

They will be without the services of captain Maredydd Francis for foreseeable future, as the forward suffered a dislocated shoulder against Llandovery and is due to have a scan this week.

TV company S4C also confirmed that the Gogs’ game with Ebbw Vale on April 8 has been chosen for live coverage.