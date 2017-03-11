Prestatyn Town crowned Huws Gray Alliance champions

PRESTATYN Town have been crowned Huws Gray Alliance champions after a 1-0 win over Gresford Athletic.

The Seasiders clinched the trophy with four games of the season remaining, in what was their 23rd win in 26 league contests this season.

Neil Gibson’s side have been a class apart in a memorable campaign at the Motion Finance Stadium, and they will look to carry on their sensational form when they travel to Holyhead Hotspur on Saturday (2.30pm).

All that stands in their way for a return to the Dafabet Welsh Premier League is the FAW Domestic License, with officials confident gaining the notification ahead of confirmation from the governing body later this month.

A nervy encounter was settled on 64 minutes when defender Reece Fairhurst reacted to a Jack Lewis long throw to head home.

The home side missed a number of chances throughout the contest to ensure an easier afternoon at the office, with Jack Kenny, James Stead and Ben Maher all going close in the first period.

Gradually the visitors got themselves more into the game after the break, but the resolute Town rearguard held firm throughout the seal the title in front of their home crowd.

Following the triumph league officials presented each member of the squad with their winners’ medals, with long-time absentee through injury David Hayes and skipper Michael Parker lifting the trophy.

Gibson’s side needed just one point to claim their title in what is their second season in Wales’ second tier, and they will not set their sights on the Huws Gray Cup to achieve the same double that dethroned champions Caernarfon Town achieved last term.

The achievement marks a significant effort both on-and-off the pitch this season, with the club saving themselves from extinction after a winding up order was issued last year.