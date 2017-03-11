Investigation following fire at Colwyn Bay pier

A BLAZE broke out on Colwyn Bay Pier.

Crews from North Wales Fire and Rescue attended the fire at about 4.30pm yesterday (Friday).

Last night, a spokesperson from the fire service said: "Crews attended a fire involving the pier in Colwyn Bay at 4.36pm today (Friday, March 10).

"Crews from Colwyn Bay and Llandudno attended the incident which is now under control. As a result of the tide coming in it has not been possible to completely confirm that the fire is fully extinguished and as a result one crew had to remain at the scene throughout the night."

An investigation into the cause of the fire took place today. It is understood that the fire was unintentionally sparked.