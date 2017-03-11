Rhyl remain in survival race after last gasp draw at Llandudno

RHYL kept their hopes of Dafabet Welsh Premier League survival alive with a last gasp 1-1 draw at Llandudno.

Niall McGuinness’ side left it late to claim a share of the spoils at the Giant Hospitality Stadium, and they are now just one point away from safety ahead of their crunch clash at Cefn Druids on Friday (7.45pm).

First team coach Matthew Jones, said: “I think looking at it it’s a good point and they haven’t beaten us but you could say it was a fortunate draw based on our second half performance.

“We didn’t get quite get into our flow to be able to hurt them. But with the Newtown beating Aberystwyth it has allowed us to make ground which could be vital.

“The changes gave us an opportunity to create some space and give them something different to think about, and even though we weren’t at our very best it could be an important point.

“Friday is another huge test for us and we feel that 3G pitches definitely suit us as we have some quality football players in the squad, but at the same time we don’t want to give anything away and give teams above us an advantage.”

The deadlock was broken on 64 minutes through former Colwyn Bay hitman Marc Williams, who latched on to a cross from the returning Rob Parry to steer home for the hosts.

The Lilywhites struggled to maintain possession and were fortunate not to concede further, but they managed to regroup and netted a dramatic leveller a minute from time when skipper Stefan Halewood fired past Dave Roberts to ensure both sides went home with something to show for their efforts.

Tudno scorer Williams, said: “The lads are gutted, we played some great stuff during the game and our movement was excellent.

“We deserved to get the three points but that’s football, it’s a tough one to take especially with Newtown winning.

“We have to pick ourselves up now for a huge game next week on Sgorio.”