Wet Wet Wet singer Marti Pellow returns to Llandudno for a one night only performance

FORMER Wet Wet Wet lead singer Marti Pellow is promising a repertoire spanning the decades ahead of his forthcoming tour.

Pellow is returning to Venue Cymru next month, having last appeared in Llandudno playing Che in the musical, Evita, in April 2014.

“I’m going to be playing some new songs and old ones.” the Scot told the Pioneer, adding: “I’m always on the road in some form.”

With Wet Wet Wet, Pellow achieved three number one albums and 13 top-10 singles. including Wishing I was Lucky, Sweet Little Mystery and most memorably of all, Love Is All Around, which still holds the record for a UK artist with its 15 most weeks at number one in the charts in 1994.

His new album, Mysterious, was recorded in the Ocean Way Studios in Los Angeles and features long term collaborator Grant Mitchell, who has worked with Eric Clapton, the Bee Gees and Emile Sandé.

It also features Stevie Wonder’s rhythm section, whose members have also played with other musicians, including Quincy Jones.

“It’s a funky album,” Pellow said. “I wanted to go there (LA) because of the musicians I wanted to work with.”

Asked which artists he would most like to record with, he admits to being spoilt for choice.

“The list goes on and on but I love Joni Mitchell and Kate Bush,” he says.

As well as Evita, Pellow has taken the lead in classic stage musicals including Chicago on Broadway, Chess, Witches Of Eastwick, Jekyll and Hyde and Blood Brothers.

He says: “It was great to have another string to the bow. It started with Chicago and it’s great when people see that in you.”

Mysterious, the new album by Marti Pellow was released on Friday (March 10) and Pellow will be at Venue Cymru on March 18.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.venuecymru.co.uk or call the box office on 01492 872000.