Man arrested following attempted robbery at convenience store in Kinmel Bay

A MAN has been arrested following an attempted robbery at a convenience store.



The incident happened at about 10.20pm last night at the Apex Stores in Foryd Road, Kinmel Bay. Nobody was injured and no property was taken.



A search of the area was carried out by officers. This involved a police dog and helicopter.



Chief Inspector Paul Jones said: “We would like to thank the public for their understanding in relation to any inconvenience caused during the search.”



If anyone has information about the incident, telephone 101 and quote reference V033459.