Weather observers needed to record in Prestatyn

TWO new voluntary weather station observers are being sought.



The Met Office and Denbighshire County Council are looking for observers, to be based in Prestatyn. The role involves gathering and collating data for the National Archive for Climate. Prestatyn is part of a network of manually read stations throughout the UK who take daily climate readings and report them to the Met Office.



Volunteers undertake readings one or two days per week on a rota basis.



A spokesperson for Denbighshire County Council said: “People we are looking for would preferably have an interest in this area and be able to spare approximately 30 minutes once or twice a week to take readings at around 9am.”



Anyone interested in the role at Prestatyn Weather Station can contact Sion Goldsmith on 01824 712725 or e-mail sion.goldsmith@denbighshire.gov.uk