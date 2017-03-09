Prestatyn set to lose another of its bank branches

PRESTATYN is set to lose another of its banks.



Banking giant Santander will close its branch in the town on June 29. Earlier this year, Yorkshire Building Society revealed it would be closing its branches in Abergele and Prestatyn. This followed closure announcements by Natwest and HSBC; Natwest will close its base in Prestatyn in June whilst HSBC is to close its Abergele site this month.



Councillor Bob Murray, mayor of Prestatyn, said: “We are devastated. We are losing Santander, Yorkshire, Natwest – why are they doing it is the question? I understand that some of them are coming to the end of their tenancy.



“There is a worry about people having to travel to Rhyl. It is not as simple as just getting on with mobile banking, a lot of older people don’t understand this technology. I have been with Santander since it was Abbey National – about 40 years.



“There is a fear about who will be next to close. We’ve also lost Halifax. Ann Jones, AM for Vale of Clwyd has written against the closure and I have written as mayor. It is a big big worry.”



Santander said it had not taken the decision to close its Prestatyn branch “lightly”.



A Santander spokesperson added: “As a result of our recent review, Santander has announced it will be closing its Prestatyn branch on 29 June 2017. This decision has not been taken lightly and follows a strategic review looking across our UK branch network, changing customer behaviour, branch and digital channel usage and alternative ways for our customers to bank with us.



“Closing our lesser used branches means we’re able to reinvest in our branch network to improve facilities, as well as investing further in digital capabilities to deliver a better experience for our customers, whilst continuing to provide services to local communities.



“All Santander current account holders can use the Post Office for cash and cheque deposits, withdrawals and to check their account balance. The branch team will be supporting customers over the coming months with alternative ways to do their banking.”



Staff – impacted by the closure – are set to be transferred to other branches.



The spokesperson said: “Opportunities for impacted colleagues will also be considered in other business areas as well as options to work flexibly such as increasing job shares and part-time working.”