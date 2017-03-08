Ex-Wales rugby player Dale McIntosh apologises for throwing punches in Rhyl incident

FORMER Wales player turned top rugby coach Dale “Chief” McIntosh apologised in court on Wednesday after retaliating to racist taunts while out at a seaside town.



He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £120 costs by a district judge at Llandudno, North Wales, after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour at Rhyl early on February 4.



Prosecutor Diane Williams said police outside a pub saw “agitated” and burly 6ft 4 Merthyr coach McIntosh taking off his jacket. He then cornered a man and allegedly struck him numerous times. There was no complaint made to police by anyone.



After being arrested, New Zealand-born McIntosh, 47, of Coed-y-Cwm, Pontypridd, in south Wales, told police he had been drinking and subjected to a torrent of derogatory terms. He then threw punches, the prosecutor said.



McIntosh, well-known for his ability on the rugby field, told the judge: ”I’m not here to question it or make excuses for myself. I used physical force, I am a professional person and role model in my community. I extend my sincere apologies especially to the three arresting officers. Hopefully I will learn from this experience.”



Defence solicitor Graham Parry said: ”Three police officers saw him walk away from a group in an agitated state and going back and throwing punches.



“He’s a coach for Merthyr rugby club. They were playing in North Wales and staying in Rhyl. He went out on his own and went back to his hotel. A group were taunting him.”



Mr Parry said: "It’s a very unfortunate incident. He does a significant amount of voluntary work. He’s highly-regarded. He was subject to a considerable amount of very unpleasant provocation. He did walk away twice.”



Judge Gerallt Jones told McIntosh :”Behaviour of this nature often crosses the community penalty threshold.”

But he fined him, “taking into account you are of impeccable good character, prompt guilty plea and character references.”