Ex-Wales rugby player Dale McIntosh apologises for throwing punches in Rhyl incident

Published date: 08 March 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
FORMER Wales player turned top rugby coach Dale “Chief” McIntosh apologised in court on Wednesday after retaliating to racist taunts while out at a seaside town.

He was fined £350 and ordered to pay £120 costs by a district judge at Llandudno, North Wales, after pleading guilty to threatening behaviour at Rhyl early on February 4.

Prosecutor Diane Williams said police outside a pub saw “agitated” and burly 6ft 4 Merthyr coach McIntosh taking off his jacket. He then cornered a man and allegedly struck him numerous times. There was no complaint made to police by anyone.

After being arrested, New Zealand-born McIntosh, 47, of Coed-y-Cwm, Pontypridd, in south Wales, told police he had been drinking and subjected to a torrent of derogatory terms. He then threw punches, the prosecutor said.

McIntosh, well-known for his ability on the rugby field, told the judge: ”I’m not here to question it or make excuses for myself. I used physical force, I am a professional person and role model in my community. I extend my sincere apologies especially to the three arresting officers. Hopefully I will learn from this experience.”

Defence solicitor Graham Parry said: ”Three police officers saw him walk away from a group in an agitated state and going back and throwing punches.

“He’s a coach for Merthyr rugby club. They were playing in North Wales and staying in Rhyl. He went out on his own and went back to his hotel. A group were taunting him.”

Mr Parry said: "It’s a very unfortunate incident. He does a significant amount of voluntary work. He’s highly-regarded. He was subject to a considerable amount of very unpleasant provocation. He did walk away twice.”

Judge Gerallt Jones told McIntosh :”Behaviour of this nature often crosses the community penalty threshold.”

But he fined him, “taking into account you are of impeccable good character, prompt guilty plea and character references.”

