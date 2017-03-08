Pupils in Rhyl, Prestatyn and Abergele celebrate World Book Day

CHILDREN across Rhyl, Prestatyn and Abergele dressed as their favourite characters for World Book Day 2017.

From Paddington Bear and Harry Potter to Book Fairies and the Mad Hatter, youngsters turned up to school in bright and colourful outfits of their favourite book characters to celebrate the magic of books.

The event the biggest celebration of its kind, designated by UNESCO as a worldwide celebration of books and reading, and is marked in over 100 countries all over the world.

World Book Day Wales is co-ordinated by the Welsh Books Council and supported by the Welsh Government.

Vale of Clwyd AM Ann Jones marked the occasion by speaking about her favourite childhood book, Pantaloon, the Baker’s Assistant.

She recalled: “Pantaloon the poodle is tasked with delivering cakes to customers, but he ends up eating them himself, and having loads of adventures on the way.

“World Book Day is great fun. The effects of course go well beyond the day and reading offers a whole world of imagination and knowledge. It’s good to World Book day been recognised.

“Books are inspirational things and I would encourage everyone to pick up a book.”