Did you spot Llandudno on Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks?

Llandudno appeared in a hit TV soap after scenes were filmed on the Little Orme last year.

Fans of channel four’s Hollyoaks saw the episode, which contained scenes filmed on one of the town’s hot spots, air on Tuesday night (March 7) on E4.

The storyline focused on James Nightingale and John Paul McQueen - played by actors Gregory Finnegan and James Sutton - as John planned his revenge on his fiancé after finding out he had an affair with Ste Hay played by Kieron Richardson.

Viewers saw the character buy a new yellow sports car – which was spotted by passers-by on the Little Orme last year - and take John Paul on a drive where he confronted him about Ste.

After stopping the car at the top of a slope where both he and John Paul get out and choose between him and Ste.

The ending saw John Paul horrified when James revealed Ste was in the boot of the car. He then released the handbrake which saw the car roll over the edge and crash to the bottom of the cliff.

The Pioneer reported that filming was underway at the site on December 20 last year and a spokesperson for Lime Pictures, the producers of Hollyoaks, later confirmed that a two-day shoot had taken place.

The episode will be repeated on Wednesday, March 8 on C4 at 6.30pm.