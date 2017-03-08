Woman airlifted to hospital after car overturns in Old Colwyn

A WOMAN has been airlifted to hospital after a vehicle overturned in Old Colwyn.

The woman was taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital by air ambulance and a second woman was taken to Glan Clwyd hospital with non-life-threatening injuries by road.

Abergele Road was closed from Highlands Road to Clobryn Road after a Saab overturned on the road this morning (Wednesday, March 8).

The road reopened at around 1.30pm.

North Wales Police were called at 11.13am to the incident and air ambulance were also in attendance.

A Welsh Ambulance spokesperson said: "We were called at about 11.20am to reports of a road traffic collision on Abergele Road, Old Colwyn.

"The Wales Air Ambulance, a paramedic in a rapid response vehicle and two crews in emergency ambulances are currently at the scene.

"One woman was airlifted to the Royal Stoke University Hospital while an elderly woman was taken by road to Ysbyty Glan Clwyd with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries."