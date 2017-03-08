Landscaping and lighting plans submitted for Rhyl Pavilion and Sun Centre site

LANDSCAPING and plans for new lighting in and around Rhyl Pavilion and the former Sun Centre site have been submitted.

In January, ambitious plans to build a new aquatic centre gathered pace after members of Denbighshire County Council backed proposals for the new attraction. The centre is earmarked for the seafront and will be built over the current children’s paddling pool and skate park site. The new venture, to open by Easter 2019, will create 60 jobs.

The attraction is part of a wider waterfront development which includes the demolition of the former Sun Centre, external refurbishment of the adjoining Pavilion Theatre, a 73-bedroom hotel, new car and coach parking and the retention of the Kite Surf Centre and public toilets. Outline planning permission has also been granted for an exhibition and events centre as an extension to the Pavilion Theatre and for two family restaurants.

A cover letter, submitted to Denbighshire County Council, states that a "comprehensive masterplan" showing proposals for hard and soft landscaping for the site [Site of Pavilion Theatre and its car parks] will soon be submitted.

It reads: "This will include details of proposed new trees, hedgerows, shrubs or vegetation. Proposed materials to be used on access roads, paths and other hard surface areas. Proposed positions, design, materials including screen walls and fences.

"The timing of the carrying out of the planting, landscaping, erection of screen walls and fences and a landscape management plan."

The town's Sky Tower is also to undergo a makeover; feature lighting is to be installed.