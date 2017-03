A DRUGS warrant was executed in Rhyl yesterday (Tuesday).

Officers from North Wales Police shared photos of the operation on Social Media.

Under the account, The Big Red Key‏, the team tweeted:

Here are some pictures of a drug warrant I completed in #Rhyl yesterday, here the team prepares for a 'special' house call #SaferNorthWales pic.twitter.com/hGyPADvkVz — The Big Red Key (@NWPBigRedKey) March 8, 2017

#Rhyl drugs warrant yesterday. First knock of the day, no answer how rude #SaferNorthWales pic.twitter.com/V2sXPWtgZo — The Big Red Key (@NWPBigRedKey) March 8, 2017

North Wales Police have been approached for further comment.