IMAGE OF THE WEEK: 'Grand lights' of Rhyl

THIS dramatic photo shows off ‘grand’ light structures in Rhyl.



The evening shot was taken by photographer Neil Johansson as part of a #LoveRhyl tourism project.



Neil, who has lived in Rhyl his whole life, has been selected alongside nine other amateur photographers as a Rhyl ‘Instagram champion’.



Each week, the Journal is featuring the work of one of the Instagram champions.



Neil said: “I am honoured to have been chosen as an Instagram champion for Rhyl.



”I have lived in Rhyl all my life and have been taking photographs here for the last 10 years.



Grand lights’ at Rhyl’s Children’s Village by ‘Instagram champion’ Neil Johansson



“I work in the town centre and carry my camera with me all the time, which means that I find that I take photographs of Rhyl almost every day.



“I love Rhyl. It is where my passion for photography began and I find the town to be a constant source of inspiration.



“Through my photos, I have documented many aspects of Rhyl that have changed over the years, including the old fairground, the outside of the Sun Centre and the Children’s Village.



“To me, Rhyl is more than just a seaside town. I feel that it has a cinematic quality which I aim to capture in my photographs.”



Follow the Rhyl Instagram champions as they capture the town and its regeneration progress by searching #loverhyl. Follow @loverhyl on Instagram.