Normandy hero receives France's top medal at 90

A SECOND World War blind veteran has been presented with France’s highest order for military and civil merits for the his part in the country’s liberation.

Brian McManus, 90, was presented with the Chevalier de l’Ordre National de la Légion d’Honneur at the Blind Veterans UK training and rehabilitation centre in Llandudno.

The ceremony on St David’s Day was attended by members of Mr McManus’ family and officiated by Steve Boswell, the charity’s Llandudno centre manager.

Mr McManus, said: “For all of us in Branch 94 (North Wales Coast) of the Normandy Veterans Association, it’s a great, great privilege. We appreciate enormously what a great honour this is that the French president has bestowed upon us.”

After leaving school at the age of 14, Mr McManus headed straight into training to join the Merchant Navy.

In April 1944, he joined HMS Samholt and sailed from Manchester to King George V dock. After anchoring off at Southend, he became part of a ten ship convoy that sailed towards Normandy.

On 3 July 1944, HMS Samholt anchored off Juno Beach becoming the last ship on the Eastern side of the invasion anchorage.

Mr McManus said: “For the ships anchored off the assault beaches, it was a position of extreme vulnerability, particularly at night-time when E-boat and Marder attacks were common.

“The Marder in particular was one-man electrically propelled German submarine carrying one torpedo.

”It had a range of 48 miles and a loaded speed of three knots. I remember on the 8th of July, they sunk the minesweeper, Pylades, eight miles north of Ouistreham, as well as torpedoing the Polish cruiser Dragon off Sword Beach.

“It was at Sword Beach where the majority of these attacks occurred, despite the fact that Juno Beach, which was not only well within their range, but also where we were anchored, would’ve been a far better target for them.”

In mid-September, HMS Samholt was withdrawn from Normandy, with Mr McManus and his crew travelling to New York via Southend, and later Hartlepool.

”From here, he sailed to Port Said, Egypt for 4 December, before spending Christmas Day in Madras, India.

Following tours to Cape Town and various countries in South America, Mr McManus returned home on May 6, 1945.

It was not until 2014, on the 70th anniversary of the invasion of Normandy, that he learned he might be eligible for the Legion d’Honneur.

Mr McManus , who suffers from age related macular degeneration and glaucoma, counts the backing he has received from Blind Veterans UK as crucial to his being able to regain independence following sight loss.

Blind Veterans UK was founded in 1915 and the charity’s initial purpose was to help and support soldiers blinded in the First World War.

But the organisation has gone on to support more than 35,000 blind veterans and their families, spanning the Second World War to recent conflicts including Iraq and Afghanistan.