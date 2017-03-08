Life-saving gifts given to Prestatyn community

NEW life-saving equipment is being deployed in communities, courtesy of a kind-hearted rotary members.



Prestatyn Rotary Club is providing six iPad heart defibrillators for Prestatyn, Meliden and Gronant, one of which will be provided to first responders’



The Rotarians have also bought four all-weather external security cabinets, enabling the defibrillators to be used on a 24/7 basis.



The project – supported by the Gwynt y Mor Community Fund, Prestatyn Town Council, the British Heart Foundation, the ambulance service and the first responders – who have provided training for potential users at the various locations – cost about £12,000.



The Rotary club has purchased 10 defibrillators in total for the area.



Bob Hughes, chairman of the community services committee at Prestatyn Rotary Club, said: “It is always pleasing when an opportunity arises for some of the money – which is raised locally – to be ploughed back into the community in support of the towns’ residents and those in rural areas.



“Prestatyn First Responders approached us in 2015 seeking support to buy a new battery for their heart defibrillator.



“Our club – in conjunction with the responders – commissioned an audit to ascertain the exact location of existing units in the area, which was superimposed over the historical record of emergency call-outs. This provided the best-available data to decide on future requirements and locations and it was this scenario which prompted Prestatyn Rotary Club to embark on the project. We carried out several fundraising events such as raffles and coffee mornings.”



First responders, trained by the ambulance service, are led by manager Leigh Clayton and team co-ordinator Katie Mellor.



There are nine team members in Rhyl and Prestatyn. Training session have been held for residents and community members on how to use the equipment.



Prestatyn Town Council, meanwhile, is producing a map which will highlight the location of each defibrillator.



Mr Hughes added: “We’d like to thank the community and their various partners for their help and support in bringing this most worthwhile venture to its conclusion.”