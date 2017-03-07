Glan Conwy boxer aiming for British title after first defence of Welsh crown

A GLAN Conwy boxer has set his sights on a British title ahead of the first defence of his Welsh crown this month.

Ryan Macmillian, who fights out of the Immortals gym in Rhos-on-Sea, became the British Boxing Union’s Welsh light-heavyweight champion with a stunning upset win over Robbie Gaine in November – which made him the youngest person to ever win the strap.

The 22-year-old has now set his sights on bigger things and confidence is high as “Ry Mac” takes on Mark Sweetman at the Crunch Time show on Saturday, March 25 at Robin Hood Caravan Park in Rhyl.

During an interview with Sam Doleman, Macmillan said: “To me it’s just another fight, it’s not about a defence or worrying about someone taking the title.

“Every fight I take seriously, and in every fight I want to destroy the man stood in front of me, regardless of belts.

“I go to bed thinking of my opponent, and wake up thinking of my opponent. I’m really putting in the work and you’ll see the best ever version of Ry Mac on fight night.”

There has been plenty of buzz surrounding his first defence against Rhyl slugger Sweetman, who has been honing his skills under the guidance of Mixed Martial Arts sensation Azi Thomas in preparation for the bout.

An intense war of words on social media has only heightened the interest in the fight, which is part of a stacked card organised by promoter and former professional Craig Winter.

“No matter who says what from either side, come fight night we both have to get in the ring. When the lights go down and the first bell sounds, it’s just going to be me and him,” added Macmillan.

“I’m concentrating on Mark, and then I’ll sit down with my trainer Mike Egan and promoter Craig Winter and try to work out how and when I’m going to fight Jimmy Lloyd for his British title, assuming he still holds it when the time comes.

“I want that belt by the end of 2017, and I will get it.

“Stoppage victory, 100 per cent. Mark Sweetman is a good fighter, he’s nobody’s fool and he’s training hard, but I will stop him.”