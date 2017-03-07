ITV's The Voice on the hunt for talent in Rhyl

A TELEVISION show is on the hunt for new talent in North Wales.



The production team from ITV’s the Voice will be on the search for solo artists or duos when they come to Rhyl later this month.



All musical styles are welcome. Hopefuls have to be aged 16 or over.



Current judges on this year’s The Voice include Gavin Rossdale, Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Sir Tom Jones. Sir Tom performed live in the studio during Saturday’s episode and Jennifer sang live on the Sunday.



The Voice will be at The North, 27 Wellington Road, Rhyl on Sunday, March 26 at 8pm. First come, first served. For more information head to www.itv.com/thevoiceuk