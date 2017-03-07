Open evening to be held about new £23.8 million Catholic school in Rhyl

Members of Denbighshire’s Cabinet were asked to approve a formal consultation on proposals to create a brand new £23.8 million Catholic school in Rhyl

AN EVENING presentation is to be held over plans for a new Catholic school in Rhyl.

The event, to be held by the Rt Rev Peter Brignall, Bishop of Wrexham, and Denbighshire County Council will be hosted tonight at Rhyl Town Hall at 5.30pm.

Proposals to close St Mary’s Catholic Primary School (Ysgol Mair) and Blessed Edward Jones Catholic High school in August 2019 will be discussed and plans for the Diocese of Wrexham to establish a new 3-16 Catholic School on the existing site from the September 1, 2019.

The decision to create a brand new £23.8 million Catholic ‘super school’ in Rhyl was agreed in January. Members of Denbighshire County Council’s cabinet approved a formal consultation on the proposals.

The Diocese of Wrexham and Denbighshire County Council have agreed to further the plan as part of the 21st century schools and education programme, to be delivered in partnership with the Welsh Government