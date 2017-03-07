AN MP attended a celebration at 10 Downing Street hosted by Theresa May.



Dr James Davies, MP for Vale of Clwyd, was accompanied by councillor Ann Davies, chairman of Denbighshire County Council, her daughter and consort Jane Hugo and cllr Hugh Evans, leader of the council.



Bethan and Garry Owen, of Bodelwyddan, and Naomi Lea of St Asaph were also in attendance after being awarded the Prime Minister's Points of Light volunteers award. Karate instructor Bethan, 14, won the award for her commitment to supporting fellow young carers whilst Naomi was awarded the Points of Light achievement last year for her role as an avid mental health campaigner.



A reception was held to celebrate Welsh business, sport and food and a number of businesses showcased their products including Rhyl based Snowdonia Cheese Company.



During the event, Mrs May said: “I am immensely proud to be Prime Minister of the whole United Kingdom – I am absolutely committed to promoting and supporting Wales as part of that honour and responsibility.



”This proud country – and a special part of our United Kingdom – is home to some of the greatest talent and industry in the world. As a UK government, we will always do everything we can to support Welsh business and to help create more jobs in Wales.”



Dr Davies added: “It was a privilege to attend this celebration and meet a number constituents who were also in attendance. Ensuring Wales, and North Wales in particular, is high on the Prime Minister’s agenda is a key aim for me as MP.”