Teen punched in the stomach by stranger during unprovoked attack in Rhyl

A 19-year-old walking in the street with friends on Christmas Eve was punched in the stomach by a stranger in an unprovoked attack, a court heard.



Her attacker in the Rhyl town centre was 27-year-old Nathan Smith of Ascot Drive in the town, a soldier in the Royal Welsh who is soon to train in Canada prior to service in Estonia.

His solicitor Andrew Hutchinson told magistrates at Llandudno on Monday that one could only speculate that the reason for the “bizarre” assault was that he made a mistake after having a head wound in an incident earlier. What happened had been fuelled by drink.

Captain David Matthews of the Royal Welsh said Smith was a highly regarded professional soldier who could become a senior NCO later in his service. What had happened was “uncharacteristic.”

James Neary, prosecuting, said Smith had run towards the girl and two friends shouting “you robbed me.” He added : “They had never seen this man before.” The scared trio had run to a nearby pub where two security men looked after them until police arrived.

Smith, who pleaded guilty to common assault, was ordered to pay £991 in a fine, costs and including £100 compensation to his victim Sian Davies.