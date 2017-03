A BIKE was stolen from an address in Rhyl.



The Apollo Jewel bike had been locked underneath an external fire escape at a property on Dyserth Road.

North Wales Police said the lady's bike was stolen sometime between Sunday, February 26 and Monday, February 27.



Anyone who has seen the bike or may have witnessed it being taken is asked to telephone 101 and quote reference RC17028806. Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.