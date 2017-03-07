Karate teen who set up club for fellow carers recognised by prime minister with Points of Light award

A TEENAGER who set up her own karate club at just aged 12 for fellow carers has been awarded a 'Point of Light' Award by Prime Minister Theresa May.



Bethan Owen, now aged 14, started chopping the air when she was aged seven. The Emrys Ap Iwan pupil achieved her black belt, gained her instructors badge and then started Bethan’s Karate Academy in Rhyl in 2015. A club which is not-for-profit.



Bethan, who has been caring for her mother Julie – who has severe epilepsy – since she was five and helps her dad Garry, was named Points of Light for her achievement as an “outstanding” individual volunteer and for making a change in her community. Bethan, who lives in Bodelwyddan, met with Mrs May to receive her certificate. She was also sent a letter of congratulations for being named as the UK’s 695th Points of Light.



The letter, signed by Mrs May, reads: “Your remarkable achievements at such a young age have provided an invaluable way for young carers like yourself to find fun, friendship and support through your karate sessions.



“The Points of Life award is just a small thank you on behalf of the whole country, in recognition of your exceptional service.”



A spokesperson for Points of Light said: “Bethan started sessions to give young carers confidence, self-esteem and support through their daily challenges. Nearly three years on she runs five coaching sessions a week, training children and adults from across the community.”



Garry Owen, Bethan’s dad, said: “Beth opened her club in early 2015. She was stunned to be at 10 Downing Street anyway but then she had a tap on her shoulder to say – out of everyone – that she was to have a private meeting with Mrs May the prime minister.



”She had to go into the office that Mrs Thatcher used. It was all overwhelming but it was Bethan's day and what a pleasure to be at 10 downing street. Bethan's mam had to stay with her own mam and dad for the day but she is so proud of Bethan.”