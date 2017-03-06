Prestatyn Town now one point away from title after Penrhyncoch success

PRESTATYN Town are now just one point away from securing the Huws Gray Alliance title after a 2-0 win at Penrhyncoch.

The Seasiders extended their lead at the summit to 15 points with five games to play following Caernarfon Town’s 0-0 stalemate at Guilsfield, and Neil Gibson’s side will look to finally get their hands on the trophy this Saturday when they host Gresford Athletic (2.30pm).

The visitors bounced back from their first defeat of the season to Denbigh Town in midweek, and they almost went ahead early on when a fine effort from Noah Edwards rattled the crossbar.

They were awarded a penalty soon after but league top scorer Jordan Davies fluffed his lines as his spot kick was saved by Leigh Jenkins.

After the break saw more pressure from the away side, and they finally got their noses in-front on 53 minutes when former Rhyl forward Jack Kenny managed to find the net from an acute angle following neat work from Edwards.

Despite dominating possession for long periods, Town were unable to turn their superiority into goals and had to wait until 74 minutes to double their advantage when substitute Ben Maher wasted no time in making an impact as he finished well with virtually his first touch.

It was the runaway leaders’ 100th league goal of the campaign and was enough to all-but secure the championship for the second time in the club’s history.

Gibson’s side would have been celebrating the title last weekend had it not been for Cofis’ stopper Alex Ramsay saving an Adam Jenkins penalty in the dying stages of the game, but they will get the chance to cap off a memorable season by winning the title in-front of their home supporters this Saturday.