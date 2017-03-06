Rhyl boss Niall McGuinness praises side after Aberystwyth Town comeback

RHYL boss Niall McGuinness praised his side as they came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw with relegation rivals Aberystwyth Town.

The Lilywhites remain in the Dafabet Welsh Premier League drop zone and are two points adrift of safety ahead of their short trip to Llandudno on Friday night (7.45pm).

McGuinness, said: “I said before the game that it was one where we could not afford to lose, and we have managed to do that.

“Saying that their two goals were poor ones to give away, but all-in-all I am happy with the way the lads responded after going behind but we are going to have to start winning our home games if we want to get out of trouble.

“The players showed great character again as they have done all season, and that is something I haven’t faulted throughout. It has been a tough season with lots of ups and downs, but I have to say that if we have Carl Lamb available we win that game today.”

Phil Baker, fresh off securing a loan move to Matthew Bishop's men from TNS was involved in Rhyl's opener as the defender's clearance was blocked and Josh Davies popped up to give the home side a lead after four minutes.

Mark Jones put Aber back on level terms less than ten minutes later, before Baker provided an excellent assist for Geoff Kellaway to put the visitors in front on the half hour mark.

The Lilies endured a frustrating night in-front of goal but they were finally rewarded for their persistence on 80 minutes when Toby Jones’ superb strike rescued a point for the home side.

Despite their best efforts, they were unable to find a way past the resolute Town rearguard and had to be content with a share of the spoils.