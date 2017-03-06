RGC reach WRU National Cup semi-finals after last gasp Llandovery win

A LATE try from Huw Worthington booked RGC a place in the WRU National Cup semi-finals for the first time in their history at the expense of Llandovery.

The Gogs emerged with a thrilling 41-36 win over their Principality Premiership rivals in what was a pulsating clash at Parc Eirias, and they join Cross Keys, Merthyr and Pontypridd in the final four.

Mark Jones’ side were made to work hard for their victory in a contest that featured no fewer than 11 tries, and they will look to continue their positive momentum when they host Bedwas on March 18 (12pm).

The home side started the game strongly and went ahead early on when former Rydal Penrhos Academy prospect Sam Jones burst through to score following good work from Alex Schwartz. Jacob Botica added the extras.

This provoked a strong response from the visitors, who levelled soon after courtesy of a superb individual score from Lee Rees that was converted by Jack Maynard.

Things took a further disappointing turn when the Drovers took the lead for the first time after Mike Evans managed to touch down, but their joy proved to be short lived as captain Maredydd Francis scored an instant reply, which was made better with a Henri Williams kick.

An end-to-end-affair swung the way of the away side once again when Rhodri Jones crossed the white wash for a converted try, but a Botica penalty shortly before the break reduced the arrears to just two.

The Gogs began the second period with a renewed sense of purpose, and two tries in quick succession from Afon Bagshaw and Carwyn ap Myrddin put them in the ascendancy.

Bagshaw was on hand to burst through for his second try of the tie to extend their lead further, but a nervy ending was ensured when Evans scored his second to make it a five-point game, before Maynard producing a wonderful effort to score and convert to give the visitors a shock lead.

There was still time for further drama which arrived when Worthington surged for the game-winning score on 79 minutes, and Bagshaw added the extras to seal a passage to the next round.