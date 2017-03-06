Rhyl lifeboat launched to help fisherman who was unable to start boat

A FISHERMAN had to be rescued after his boat developed an electrical fault.

The lone skipper - of a small private fishing boat - radioed the coastguard to report that he was unable to start his engine following a day fishing at sea on Saturday.

The boat was at anchor, about two miles North of the Nova Centre in Prestatyn. Rhyl lifeboat launched just after 3.30pm.

A spokesperson for Rhyl lifeboat said: "Passage to the vessel was fairly easy as the skipper had a VHF radio and the lifeboat was able to use direction-finding equipment to home in immediately, and were alongside the vessel within 15 minutes.

"The skipper had anchored his vessel and once the lifeboat was close, lifted the anchor to enable a tow to be made to Rhyl harbour. The harbour was reached within 45 minutes and the vessel was safely alongside the outer pontoons in the harbour by 5pm, assisted by the harbourmaster, the station shore crew, and Rhyl local coastguard volunteers."

The crew returned to station at 5.30pm.



Martin Jones, coxswain of Rhyl lifeboat, added: "This was a very straightforward service as the skipper was properly prepared with VHF radio, flares, lifejacket and cold-weather clothing.

"He did the right thing to call us and we were happy to help."