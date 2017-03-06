Fire-ravaged Rhyl lighting shop to be demolished

WHAT is left of a fire-ravaged lighting, heating and electrical shop is to be demolished.



Lightworks off Vale Road was gutted by a fire just before Christmas in 2015. The body of Barrie Newton, owner of the shop, was found in the remains of the premises. An inquest recorded a conclusion of accidental death.



The building is now to be demolished and replaced by a retail unit.



A design statement, submitted to Denbighshire County Council, reads: “The existing retail unit was extensively damaged during a fire that occurred on the December 23 2015. The unit is single storey with a small mezzanine office area over the main entrance to the building. It is clad to both walls and roof with Goosewing Grey corrugated cladding and roofing.



”The main entrance doors are glazed hardwood with fire exit doors in painted metal, there are no windows to the building. The proposal is to demolish completely and rebuild the retail unit to be identical in size and appearance to the original building.”