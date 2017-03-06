Denbighshire taxi drivers receive training to help raise awareness of child sexual exploitation

MORE than 300 taxi drivers in Denbighshire have received training to help raise awareness of child sexual exploitation (CSE).



Now the 11 drivers who have not yet attended the course could have their licences suspended unless they comply.



The county council decided last year to introduce the measure following the scandal in Rotherham where several taxi drivers were found to have played a key role in widespread child abuse.



Conwy County Borough Council was the first in North Wales to launch the CSE courses and neighbouring Denbighshire followed with 17 sessions in Rhyl, Ruthin and Denbigh, and involving licensing officers, social services, North Wales Police and the charity Barnardo’s.



The aim of the sessions was to raise awareness of the issue, the signs and symptoms to look out for and what to do if they suspect CSE abuse.



All drivers who attended were given a certificate as well as window stickers and other items to help make the wider community aware.



A report to councillors this week says that 340 drivers – 97% of those licensed in the county - have attended and the feedback has been positive.



However, five current drivers were not licensed at the time and of the six others who have not attended the course one was unable to because he had another day job and another was out of the country.



Councillors are being asked to decide what to do about those 11, the options being to revoke or suspend their licences, to consider their licence renewal applications or convene a special committee meeting to hear their representations.



New applicants could be given guidance notes and then asked to undertake a knowledge test, or arrange their own suitable training.



The law states that a taxi driver must be “a fit and proper person”, but the report states: “Whilst there is no absolute definition when it comes to what constitutes a ‘fit and proper person’ the licensing authority should consider all aspects of what makes a driver safe and suitable to be a licensed driver which include good character.”



Licensing officers are discussing with Barnardo’s the feasibility of introducing an on-line CSE awareness course which has been done in other parts of the country. Each applicant would have to pay for the course.