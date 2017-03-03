Former RGC Academy star hoping to hit jackpot with Wales at Las Vegas 7s series

A former RGC academy star will be looking for more national success as part of the Wales 7s squad this weekend.

Tom Williams, a former pupil at Rydal Penrhos School in Colwyn Bay, is now part of the Ospreys set-up and is sure to make his presence felt in the Welsh Side at the latest leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series, which is being held this weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gareth Williams’ men will be looking to build on their impressive performance in Sydney, where they reached the quarter-final stage after taking a number of notable scalps.

In addition they also reached the semi-finals in the Dubai leg of the competition in what was been a memorable campaign to date which sees them tied with Australia in sixth position.

The head coach, said: “Tournaments are coming thick and fast in this period of the season, but that is good in keeping momentum going.

"We are lucky to be keeping the squad consistent again, and more importantly, it is fantastic to be welcoming Luke Morgan back after his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

“His experience and quality will be key in aiding the squad in a challenging group.”

"We progressed to the semi-finals in Dubai, so we'd like to get ourselves into that position again. However, the three teams we face will have something to say about that, so we need to ensure our intensity and execution is at its best to continue our young group's growth."