RGC prop Joe Simpson set for 100th appearance in Llandovery cup clash

Published date: 03 March 2017 |
Published by: Dean Jones 
Photo: Tony Bale 

RGC prop Joe Simpson will hit 100 appearances for when his side take on Llandovery on Saturday.
The Gogs will look to advance to the semi-finals of the WRU National Cup in-front of what is expected to be a bumper crowd at Parc Eirias (2.30pm), and prop Joe Simpson will notch his centenary performance in what has been a standout career to date.
The 23-year-old former Rydal Penrhos School pupil was the first member of the Academy to feature for the senior side, and he paved the way for a host of others to make an impact including Efan Jones, Sam Jones, Danny Cross, player-coach Josh Leach, Mei Parry and current young sensation Dan Owen.
Speaking to RGC News, Simpson said: “It’s an absolute honour to join the 100 club alongside two brilliant players (Andrew Williams and Afon Bagshaw); it’s come around very quickly. It has been an emotional rollercoaster seeing many highs and some lows but what I have achieved since my debut I am very proud of.
“Big thanks to my family and friends who have helped me along the way.”
Full RGC squad:

 

15  Afon BAGSHAW
14  Carwyn ap MYRDDIN
13  Tom HUGHES
12  Rhys WILLIAMS
11  Sam JONES
10  Jacob BOTICA
9  Alex SCHWARZ
1  Joe SIMPSON
2  Rhys WILLIAMS
3  Ross DAVIES
4  Maredydd FRANCIS (Captain)
5  Henri WILLIAMS
6  Andrew WILLIAMS
7  Mei Parry
8  Huw WORTHINGTON
Replacements:
16  George ROBERTS
17  Jordan SCOTT
18  Phil JOHN
19  Robyn WILLIAMS
20  Josh LEACH
21  Efan JONES
22  Tom SEDDON
23  Richard HOPKINS

