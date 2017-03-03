 ad

'She was an inspiration': Devastated family's tribute to grandmother killed in Abergele crash

Published date: 03 March 2017 |
Published by: Staff reporter
Read more articles by Staff reporter Email reporter

 

THE family of a woman pedestrian who died in Thursday's road traffic collision in Abergele have paid tribute to a 'much loved Wife, Mother and Nain'.

Hilda Ann Blythin, 69, was killed following the incident involving a lorry and two cars on the junction of Water Street and Bridge Street.

In a statement released by North Wales Police, Mrs Blythin's family said: “We are devastated by the loss of Hilda - a much loved Wife, Mother and  Nain.

“She was full of life and a real character, generous, kind and proud.

“She was an inspiration to many people, and adored her family. She will be missed by us all.”

The family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.

The investigation in relation to the collision is ongoing and police are appealing for any witnesses to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live webchat quoting reference number V029646.

For more news from across the region visit newsnorthwales.co.uk

 

Featured Businesses

View all adverts