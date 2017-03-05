Spotight on plight of Kinmel Bay three year old who suffers up to 15 seizures a day

THE family of a three-year-old boy who suffers who between 10 to 15 seizures a day have spoken out to help raise awareness of rare disease day.



Harry Thorogood, of Kinmel Bay, has a severely disabling type of epilepsy called Dravet Syndrome – sometimes referred to as catastrophic epilepsy. His symptoms began to show when he was six-months-old after he suffered a severe seizure, lasting about an hour. Seizures in the first year of Dravet syndrome include jerking movements and can affect one side of the body.



As part of rare disease day last Tuesday, mum Emma decided she wanted people to know about Harry’s illness and her biggest fears; Harry is also at risk of Sudden Unexpected Death in Epilepsy (SUDEP). His condition affects 1 in 19,000 people.



Emma said: “He was diagnosed by the paediatrics team at Glan Clwyd Hospital after numerous tests over a 10 month period.



”His seizures are very severe. My biggest fear is that he could drop down and cause himself a serious injury when he is outside playing, it can happen at anytime and up to 15 times a day, even in his sleep. We also have the worry of not knowing what damage these seizures are causing him, we are still learning about the disease but we know he will suffer significant development delays.”



Emma admitted that it had taken time to get Harry on the right medication.



”What has helped us tremendously is the huge support from the staff at the paediatric department and children’s ward at Glan Clwyd,” she added. “Also, the Conwy Child Development Centre. We’ve had all the right tests and most importantly, they have listened to us.”



Rare Disease Day is held on the last day of February every year to raise awareness of rare diseases.

